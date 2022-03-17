Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 7,724 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 202,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 344,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

