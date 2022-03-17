Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 837 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.02. 2,356,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

