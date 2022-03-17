Fragasso Group Inc. Has $50.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.41. 5,160,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.79 and a 200 day moving average of $415.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.