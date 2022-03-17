Fragasso Group Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.70. 548,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.26. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

