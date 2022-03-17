Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 1,647,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,777. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

