Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.36. 295,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $167.06 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.