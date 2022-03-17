Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 139,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

