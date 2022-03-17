Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 381,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

