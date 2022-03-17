Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.