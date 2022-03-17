Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given New €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUYGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPRUY. Barclays dropped their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

OTCMKTS FPRUY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. Fraport has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

About Fraport (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.