Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given New €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FPRUY. Barclays dropped their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

OTCMKTS FPRUY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. Fraport has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

