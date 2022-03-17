Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.01 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $8.01 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,872,949,988 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

