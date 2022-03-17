Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 564,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. Freedom has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Analysts predict that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Freedom by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

