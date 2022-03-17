Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $54.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

FCX stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 20,461,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,527,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 921.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 783,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 269,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,399,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.