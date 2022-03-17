Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $54.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

FCX stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. 20,461,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,527,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 921.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 783,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 269,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,399,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

