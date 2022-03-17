Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.13 ($12.46).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:FRES opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 726.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.25. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

