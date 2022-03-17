Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870 over the last three months.
Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
