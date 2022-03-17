Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

