Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICV opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

