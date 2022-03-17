FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.13. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 6,104 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.