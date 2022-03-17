FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $127.38 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

