fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FUBO traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,691,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,196,361. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.