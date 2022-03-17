FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to report $33.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $13.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $139.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.20 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 106,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

