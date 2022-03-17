FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 312,319 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCEL stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.