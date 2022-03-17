Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.49

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $201.92 million and $2.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.70 or 1.00142360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00069300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021633 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00272647 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

