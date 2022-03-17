Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $588,077.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

