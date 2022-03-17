FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
