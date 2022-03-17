FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:APS opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$128.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.