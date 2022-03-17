FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Reduced by Analyst

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

AHCHY opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

