FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sandvik AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.