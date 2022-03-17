FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

