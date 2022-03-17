FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $841.33.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

