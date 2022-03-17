FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rémy Cointreau SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

REMYY stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

