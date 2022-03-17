FY2023 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

DTE opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

