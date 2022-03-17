FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cut by Truist Financial

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

