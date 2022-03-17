FY2023 EPS Estimates for Udemy Inc Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

UDMY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

