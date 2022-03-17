FY2025 Earnings Forecast for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for KONE Oyj in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNYJY. UBS Group decreased their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.