FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

AMRN stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.