FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 76.7% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,724.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 580,245,941 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.