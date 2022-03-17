G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

GIII stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 40,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,675. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.