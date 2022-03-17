G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 40,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.