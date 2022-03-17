G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 522,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

