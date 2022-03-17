G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

