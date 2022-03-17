GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

GAIL (India) stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. GAIL has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

