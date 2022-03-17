Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

