Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAMB stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.