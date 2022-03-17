Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GAMB stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
