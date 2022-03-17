GAMEE (GMEE) Price Tops $0.0997 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.76 or 0.06887468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,812.03 or 1.00041109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041327 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

