Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,007,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

GNENF stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

About Ganfeng Lithium (Get Rating)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

