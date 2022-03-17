Gary A. Ogilby Sells 86 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total value of $12,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CW traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.83. 286,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $60,896,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 849.6% in the fourth quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 92,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,035 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

