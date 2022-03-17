Gas (GAS) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gas (GAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Gas has a market cap of $45.76 million and $7.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

