GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.08. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 431,456 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

