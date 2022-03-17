Gather (GTH) Market Capitalization Hits $3.82 Million

Gather (GTH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Gather has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gather has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00105417 BTC.

About Gather

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

