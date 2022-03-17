Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading 5% Higher

Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $6.04. 4,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

