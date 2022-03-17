Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Generac posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $305.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $374.90. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

